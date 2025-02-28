Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Tusk expressed support for Ukraine after the conflict between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office. The dispute arose over the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, after which Zelensky left the meeting early.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Ukrainians are not alone. He made this statement in X after a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, UNN reports.
Details
"Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Tusk wrote on social network X.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peaceif America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.