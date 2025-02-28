Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”
Kyiv • UNN
After a dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved and added that the Ukrainian leader can return when he is ready for peace, UNN reports .
Today we had a very meaningful meeting at the White House. Under such fire and pressure, we learned a lot that cannot be understood without talking. It's amazing what manifests itself through emotions, and I decided that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels that our participation gives him a great advantage in the negotiations. I don't want an advantage, I want peace
He did not respect the United States of America in the Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace
The media reports that the joint press conference between Trump and Zelensky has been canceled. The President of Ukraine leaves the White House early.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that it was necessary to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and to actively include Ukraine in the negotiations.