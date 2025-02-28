Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
Mama Pig announced her pregnancy on Good Morning Britain. A special episode about the new addition to the family will air on March 30, Mother's Day.
The popular children's animated series Peppa Pig is preparing for big changes: the main character's family will have another pig.
This was reported by The Independent, UNN.
According to the show's creators, a special episode in which Peppa's family learns the good news will air on Mother's Day, March 30.
Preschoolers who are expecting a new brother or sister will be very close to the new story and will be able to learn how to cope with a new stage of life
In 2024, Peppa Pig will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and Kafer says it will be the perfect time for show creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker to bring "a whole new dynamic" to the family.
Just like any four-year-old, Peppa will experience all the emotions - joy, jealousy, excitement and embarrassment - of becoming a big sister. Facing new experiences with confidence and curiosity is what Peppa does best
Piggy's mom officially confirmed her pregnancy on the Good Morning Britain program.
Well, I am happy to announce that our family is getting even bigger because... we are having another baby! I am due in the summer and we are all so excited... A little overwhelmed at the thought of having three kids under five running around, but we're just so excited
In addition, the news has already reached Peppa and George: "We couldn't keep it a secret for long. Peppa knew something was going on, and she's so inquisitive - we had to tell her before she burst!"
Every day they ask me how big the baby will be when it comes, if it likes muddy puddles and dinosaurs... It never stops!
The family has not yet chosen a name for the unborn baby.
