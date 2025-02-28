Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Fox News has confirmed plans to interview Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a tense meeting with Trump at the White House. The interview will take place on the “Special Report” program at 1:00 Kyiv time.
The American TV channel Fox News reported that it is still planning an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his meeting and argument with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, UNN reports.
Details
"Bret Baier interviews Zelenskiy after a tense meeting at the White House on 'Special Report' at 6 p.m. ET (1 a.m. Kyiv time)," the channel said.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peaceif America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.