“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74142 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103885 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107132 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102710 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

Popular news
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6456 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12692 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108398 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113926 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138932 views
The creators of Venzdey have fueled fans' interest in the second season with a new teaser

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 137746 views

Netflix has released a teaser for the second season of Veep, featuring Tyler Galpin in a mental institution. The new season is expected to premiere in August-September 2025, with most of the actors returning to their roles.

The creators of Veep have released a new teaser for the second season, featuring Veep's Wendy Adams (Jenna Ortega) and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Duane), who is being held in a mental institution.

This confirms fan theories about his return.

The teaser appeared on the official Instagram page of the project, UNN reports .

The main character of the series, 16-year-old Wesday Adams, played by Jenna Ortega, appears before the audience again, but another familiar character attracts special attention. In the footage, you can see Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doane), who is being held in the walls of the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. This confirms that he will return in the sequel, as fans had predicted.

You are not ready for the second season of Venzdey

This caption accompanies the video.

What is known about the second season?

The exact release date of the series has not yet been announced. The second season of Veep was announced on January 6, 2023. However, its release was delayed due to a number of factors, including the employment of actors and strikes of writers and actors in the United States.

The lead actress, Jenna Ortega, received many new offers after the success of the series, which complicated planning. The second season is expected to premiere in August-September 2025.

The first season debuted in November 2022 and became one of the most popular Netflix projects. Although the plot details have not yet been revealed, it is already known that part of the cast will remain unchanged.

They will return to their roles:

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are Venzdey's parents,
  • Emma Myers is the best friend of the main character Enid,
  • Joy Sunday is a rival of Venzday Bianca,
  • Isaac Ordonez is the younger brother of Wenzday Pugsley.

However, viewers will not see Percy Hynes White, who played the role of Xavier. After accusations of violence, the actor was dropped from the series, and it is not yet known how the writers will explain his absence.

In addition, according to Variety, Lady Gaga may make a cameo in the series. It was her hit song “Bloody Mary” that went viral on TikTok after the first season was released.

Recall

Netflix has announced the release date of season 3 of The Squid Game on its Instagram. The final season of the series is expected to be released on June 27, 2025

Yulia Havryliuk

UNN Lite
tiktokTikTok
lady-gagaLady Gaga
united-statesUnited States
netflixNetflix

Contact us about advertising