The creators of Venzdey have fueled fans' interest in the second season with a new teaser

The creators of Veep have released a new teaser for the second season, featuring Veep's Wendy Adams (Jenna Ortega) and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Duane), who is being held in a mental institution.

This confirms fan theories about his return.

The teaser appeared on the official Instagram page of the project, UNN reports .

The main character of the series, 16-year-old Wesday Adams, played by Jenna Ortega, appears before the audience again, but another familiar character attracts special attention. In the footage, you can see Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doane), who is being held in the walls of the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. This confirms that he will return in the sequel, as fans had predicted.

You are not ready for the second season of Venzdey This caption accompanies the video.

What is known about the second season?

The exact release date of the series has not yet been announced. The second season of Veep was announced on January 6, 2023. However, its release was delayed due to a number of factors, including the employment of actors and strikes of writers and actors in the United States.

The lead actress, Jenna Ortega, received many new offers after the success of the series, which complicated planning. The second season is expected to premiere in August-September 2025.

The first season debuted in November 2022 and became one of the most popular Netflix projects. Although the plot details have not yet been revealed, it is already known that part of the cast will remain unchanged.

They will return to their roles:

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are Venzdey's parents,

Emma Myers is the best friend of the main character Enid,

Joy Sunday is a rival of Venzday Bianca,

Isaac Ordonez is the younger brother of Wenzday Pugsley.

However, viewers will not see Percy Hynes White, who played the role of Xavier. After accusations of violence, the actor was dropped from the series, and it is not yet known how the writers will explain his absence.

In addition, according to Variety, Lady Gaga may make a cameo in the series. It was her hit song “Bloody Mary” that went viral on TikTok after the first season was released.

