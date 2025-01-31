Five unrivaled premieres in February: what to watch

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30365 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69043 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103101 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124589 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102511 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130315 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103587 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113330 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 107021 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103617 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107560 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 30407 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163131 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153179 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2755 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9754 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107555 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113095 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138761 views
Five unrivaled premieres in February: what to watch

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 207473 views

In February, five films of different genres from the world's leading directors will be released on the big screens. They include the romantic drama Parthenope, the crime action film Silence, the historical drama The Brutalist, and others.

A bright and carefree life that passes quickly, complicated relationships with family, intricate detective stories, all this and much more awaits viewers on the big screen in February. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you shouldn't miss.

Parthenope - In 1950, in the noisy chaos of Naples, the story of Parthenope, an untamed force of nature, unfolds. An inquisitive and intelligent girl greedily absorbed all the knowledge she could get. However, people saw her beauty first and foremost. Overshadowed by her, they were ready to do anything. In unrelated episodes, Parthenope spends her youth actively and intensely, seducing, getting her way, and playing people. She is encouraged to become an actress and is introduced to a famous star who, in pursuit of fading beauty, disfigured herself with plastic surgery. Parthenope appears for the last time in 2023, as an elderly woman who has spent her life trying to understand people.

Genre: romance, drama

Country: Italy, France

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Cast: Gary Oldman, Celeste Dalla Porta, Isabella Ferrari, Stefania Sandrelli

The premiere in Ukraine: 06.02

The Silent Hour - The film tells the story of a Boston police detective who loses his hearing after an accident at work. They decide to transfer him to another department, where he has to wait out his retirement. One day, the hero's former partner tries to save an important witness to a murder who is being hunted by criminals. Since the girl is deaf, the only one who can communicate with her is a detective with a hearing impairment.

Genre: crime action, thriller

Country: Malta, USA

Director: Brad Anderson

Cast: Ewel Keenaman, Mekhi Phifer, Mark Strong, Michael Ekland, Anthony Grant, Sandra Frank, Jonathan Coensgen, Christopher Dingley, Mike Parrish, Matthew Camilleri, Katrina Lupi, Beppe Abela

The premiere in Ukraine: 06.02

A Real Pain - cousins David and Benji travel to Poland to honor the memory of their late grandmother. Their journey takes on a new meaning when old conflicts from the past resurface against the backdrop of family history. Will the men finally be able to forget their past quarrels and reconcile, if only for the sake of the memories of the woman who gave them a happy childhood?

Genre: drama, comedy

Country: Poland, USA

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Cast: Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Will Sharp

The premiere in Ukraine: 20.02

The Brutalist - Fleeing post-war Europe, visionary architect Laszlo Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, career and marriage to his wife Erzsébet, who was separated from him by the war. Lonely in a strange land, Laszlo settles in Pennsylvania, where wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for construction. But power and inheritance come at a price..

Genre: historical, drama

Country: USA

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce

The premiere in Ukraine: 20.02

Cleaner - In order to uncover a corruption scheme, a group of radical activists take 300 employees of an energy company hostage during a lavish party. However, among the activists is a crazed maniac who wants to kill the hostages. Only Joey Locke, a window cleaner who used to be a Special Forces soldier, can save the people from the killers.

Genre: action, drama, thriller

Country: United Kingdom

Director: Martin Campbell

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Clive Owen, Taz Skylar

The premiere in Ukraine: 27.02

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

