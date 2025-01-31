Five unrivaled premieres in February: what to watch

A bright and carefree life that passes quickly, complicated relationships with family, intricate detective stories, all this and much more awaits viewers on the big screen in February. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you shouldn't miss.

Parthenope - In 1950, in the noisy chaos of Naples, the story of Parthenope, an untamed force of nature, unfolds. An inquisitive and intelligent girl greedily absorbed all the knowledge she could get. However, people saw her beauty first and foremost. Overshadowed by her, they were ready to do anything. In unrelated episodes, Parthenope spends her youth actively and intensely, seducing, getting her way, and playing people. She is encouraged to become an actress and is introduced to a famous star who, in pursuit of fading beauty, disfigured herself with plastic surgery. Parthenope appears for the last time in 2023, as an elderly woman who has spent her life trying to understand people.

Genre: romance, drama

Country: Italy, France

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Cast: Gary Oldman, Celeste Dalla Porta, Isabella Ferrari, Stefania Sandrelli

The premiere in Ukraine: 06.02

The Silent Hour - The film tells the story of a Boston police detective who loses his hearing after an accident at work. They decide to transfer him to another department, where he has to wait out his retirement. One day, the hero's former partner tries to save an important witness to a murder who is being hunted by criminals. Since the girl is deaf, the only one who can communicate with her is a detective with a hearing impairment.

Genre: crime action, thriller

Country: Malta, USA

Director: Brad Anderson

Cast: Ewel Keenaman, Mekhi Phifer, Mark Strong, Michael Ekland, Anthony Grant, Sandra Frank, Jonathan Coensgen, Christopher Dingley, Mike Parrish, Matthew Camilleri, Katrina Lupi, Beppe Abela

The premiere in Ukraine: 06.02

A Real Pain - cousins David and Benji travel to Poland to honor the memory of their late grandmother. Their journey takes on a new meaning when old conflicts from the past resurface against the backdrop of family history. Will the men finally be able to forget their past quarrels and reconcile, if only for the sake of the memories of the woman who gave them a happy childhood?

Genre: drama, comedy

Country: Poland, USA

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Cast: Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Will Sharp

The premiere in Ukraine: 20.02

The Brutalist - Fleeing post-war Europe, visionary architect Laszlo Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, career and marriage to his wife Erzsébet, who was separated from him by the war. Lonely in a strange land, Laszlo settles in Pennsylvania, where wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for construction. But power and inheritance come at a price..

Genre: historical, drama

Country: USA

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce

The premiere in Ukraine: 20.02

Cleaner - In order to uncover a corruption scheme, a group of radical activists take 300 employees of an energy company hostage during a lavish party. However, among the activists is a crazed maniac who wants to kill the hostages. Only Joey Locke, a window cleaner who used to be a Special Forces soldier, can save the people from the killers.

Genre: action, drama, thriller

Country: United Kingdom

Director: Martin Campbell

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Clive Owen, Taz Skylar

The premiere in Ukraine: 27.02