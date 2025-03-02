Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Four Russian ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which were armed with Kalibr. Six vessels passed through the Kerch Strait, and no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.
At this stage, four enemy ships have been spotted in the Mediterranean, three of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. The total number of missiles that these ships can launch reaches 26 units. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
However, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
In addition, six vessels were recorded passing through the Kerch Strait over the past day. Four of them continued to move towards the Black Sea, and two - towards the Sea of Azov. One vessel was moving from the Bosphorus, which may indicate increased traffic through strategically important sea lanes.
At the same time, the enemy continues to violate international norms, in particular the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), by disabling automatic identification systems on its ships.
