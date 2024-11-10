No enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas
The Ukrainian Navy reports no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas as of the morning of November 10. There is one Russian ship with Kalibrs in the Mediterranean.
There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea, and no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,
Details
It is also noted that there is 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.
Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:
- 14 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 6 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 11 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 2 of them from the Bosphorus.
