Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuania will allocate 20 million euros to support the Ukrainian defense industry. The countries will establish a joint strategic weapons production facility in Lithuania.
Lithuania will allocate 20 million euros to support the Ukrainian defense industry. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, UNN reports.
Details
During a meeting between Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė, Senior Advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn, and Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, an agreement in principle was reached to establish a joint strategic weapons production facility in Lithuania. This initiative is the result of previous agreements between the presidents of both countries aimed at developing the defense industry and strengthening NATO's eastern flank.
According to Dovilė Šakalienė, Lithuania intends to continue supporting Ukraine not only through the purchase of military products, but also by expanding strategic partnerships in the field of production. Therefore, 20 million euros have been allocated to support the Ukrainian defense industry, and this amount may increase in the future.
Mr. Kamyshyn emphasized that this initiative is a logical continuation of the long-standing cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the expansion of production capacities in Lithuania strengthens not only Ukraine's defense capabilities but also the overall security of the Baltic region.
