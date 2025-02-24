Lithuania to provide additional air defence systems for Ukraine

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems and calls on its allies to support the Ukrainian army more actively, including through joint arms production.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the “Support Ukraine” summit with the participation of world leaders.

President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized the need for joint arms production with Ukraine, expansion of military training programs, and lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons.

I would like to make suggestions for all leaders of countries that support Ukraine. First, we must immediately provide support for Ukraine with modern weapons, according to its needs, including air defense systems and long-range strike capabilities. In addition, we must ensure that there are no restrictions on the use of these weapons. Lithuania will provide additional air defense systems, as we agreed. Next, we must invest in Ukraine's military-industrial complex. And we must do more. We must ensure joint production with Ukraine. After all, the technological potential of Ukraine is extremely high - said Nauseda.

He also noted that it is necessary to expand training programs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We must strengthen their military readiness, combat effectiveness, and further integration with NATO forces. We must also conduct exercises on the territory of Ukraine - added Nauseda.

