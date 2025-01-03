Zelensky announces talks on strengthening Ukraine's air defense
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced that meetings to strengthen air defense are scheduled for next week. The schedule has already been preliminarily agreed upon, with plans to replenish stocks of anti-missiles and strengthen mobile fire groups.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced meetings and negotiations to strengthen our air defense, UNN reports.
The Head of State emphasized that it is necessary to constantly replenish the stock of anti-missiles for air defense. It is necessary to constantly increase the capacity of mobile fire groups.
We are preparing for meetings and negotiations next week to strengthen our air defense. The schedule of the relevant work has already been preliminarily agreed
Zelenskyy saidthat in the first three days of the new year, the Russian army used more than 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, against Ukrainian cities and villages.