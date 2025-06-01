In the war against Ukraine, Russia lost another 1,230 soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
04:00 AM • 19415 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 59421 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 80268 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 86581 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 92815 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 121984 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 143068 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130051 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109816 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 289700 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.5m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news

A pre-trial detention center inmate defrauded military families of UAH 350,000 by selling non-existent electronic warfare spare parts

May 31, 09:07 PM • 13137 views

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

May 31, 10:23 PM • 15418 views

Russia attacks Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles

May 31, 10:59 PM • 5296 views

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train: there are dead and wounded (video)

12:39 AM • 11138 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

03:10 AM • 39701 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

04:00 AM • 19415 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 162470 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 182577 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 190414 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 289700 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 59421 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 75440 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 109382 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 94324 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 166724 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

In the war against Ukraine, Russia lost another 1,230 soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost more than 988,000 soldiers. Over the past day, the most combat clashes took place in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions.

In the war against Ukraine, Russia lost another 1,230 soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the occupying army has already lost more than 988,000 of its soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.06.25 are estimated at:

  • personnel ‒ 988560 (+1230) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10872 (+5)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22656 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28527 (+52)
          • MLRS ‒ 1401 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1173 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 38366 (+151)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3268 (+3)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 50325 (+127)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3903 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On Saturday, May 31, 141 combat clashes took place at the front, the Russian army carried out 4,728 shellings. The most tense situation was in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.

                              Partisans disrupted enemy logistics on a new section of the railway station in Donetsk region - ATESH01.06.25, 03:55 • 2482 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9