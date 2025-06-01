In the war against Ukraine, Russia lost another 1,230 soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the occupying army has already lost more than 988,000 of its soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.06.25 are estimated at:

personnel ‒ 988560 (+1230) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10872 (+5)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22656 (+4)

artillery systems ‒ 28527 (+52)

MLRS ‒ 1401 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1173 (0)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 38366 (+151)

cruise missiles ‒ 3268 (+3)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 50325 (+127)

special equipment ‒ 3903 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

On Saturday, May 31, 141 combat clashes took place at the front, the Russian army carried out 4,728 shellings. The most tense situation was in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.

