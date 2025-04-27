$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Trump Administration Prepares for Negotiations with North Korea Due to Nuclear Successes - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

The White House is consulting with experts on restoring relations with North Korea. Washington is discussing negotiations in light of North Korea's nuclear successes.

The Trump Administration Prepares for Negotiations with North Korea Due to Nuclear Successes - Axios

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of renewing relations between the United States and North Korea and is already consulting with experts. This was reported by Axios, reports UNN.

Details

According to sources of the publication, the White House is holding closed discussions with the participation of various experts, including current and former officials. In particular, last week Washington was visited by the Swedish ambassador to North Korea, who also represents the interests of the United States in Pyongyang.

One of the topics discussed during the meeting was the question of who exactly would negotiate with North Korea in the event of the start of the negotiation process.

As the publication writes, there is currently nothing to indicate that negotiations between the United States and North Korea will resume soon. However, North Korea has made "alarming nuclear achievements", so the publication, citing sources, writes that the Trump team is preparing for such a scenario.

Axios also writes that North Korea currently occupies a relatively insignificant place on the list of priorities of the US president. But at the same time, North Korea has achieved alarming successes in the development of nuclear weapons since the last meeting of Trump and Kim Jong-un in 2019.

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kim Jong Un
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
North Korea
South Korea
Sweden
United States
