Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
Harrison Ford, an 82-year-old actor, will not be able to host the Oscars due to a diagnosis of shingles. He will be replaced by another Star Wars star, Mark Hamill.
Reported by UNN with reference to Entertainment Weekly and Independent.
On Wednesday, Harrison Ford was announced as one of the Oscar presenters at the ceremony along with Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldana, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Zegler, Alba Rohrwacher and Dave Bautista.
But recently it became known that the 82-year-old Indiana Jones actor was forced to turn down the opportunity to work as a host after being diagnosed with shingles yesterday.
What is shingles?
It is a viral infection that causes painful rashes. It often appears as blisters caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox.
Ford will be replaced by another Star Wars actor
Shortly after the news of Ford's illness broke, Oscar organizers announced on Saturday that Star Wars star Mark Hamill would take the stage as a “host.
Mark Richard Hamill is an American actor, best known for his role as Jedi Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film epic. After these films, Hamill successfully worked on Broadway, and did voice acting for cartoons and video games.
Among other presenters of the Sunday evening
Whoopi Goldberg is also scheduled to appear on the Oscar stage for the first time in 10 years.
Other presenters of the Sunday evening include Halle Berry, William Defoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Cillian Murphy, Bowen Young, John Lithgow, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas and Ben Stiller.
Ariana Grande, nominated for her first Oscar for her role as Glinda in John Chu's Wicked, is said to perform the song with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who is also nominated for the role of Elphaba.
