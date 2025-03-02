Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
Kyiv • UNN
An international summit on support for Ukraine begins in London with the participation of European leaders and senior NATO and EU officials. An action plan is expected to be adopted to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and mechanisms for its long-term support.
A summit dedicated to Ukraine's future and ensuring lasting peace in the region will take place in London today. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting high-level international leaders, emphasizing the need to strengthen defense support for Kyiv and economic pressure on russia. This was reported by the British Government, UNN reports.
Details
The main goal of the meeting was to increase military assistance to Kyiv, introduce new sanctions against Russia, and create security guarantees for Ukraine. The summit was attended by leaders from Europe and Canada, as well as senior NATO and EU officials. Among the attendees were President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, as well as representatives of France, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Romania.
On the eve of the meeting, Starmer held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, where he emphasized the importance of joint efforts to protect European stability. The United Kingdom has already announced an increase in the defense budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and called on European partners to become more actively involved in strengthening the region's security.
The summit is expected to result in a joint action plan aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and creating long-term mechanisms to support it.
