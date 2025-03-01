Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
The President of Ukraine meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss defense cooperation. A loan agreement is signed for 2.26 billion pounds to be repaid from frozen Russian assets.
The visit to London ended with an important and symbolic meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
The talks focused on the key challenges faced by Ukraine and Europe in the context of the ongoing war, as well as future cooperation between the two countries. In particular, they discussed steps that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and ensure peace in Ukraine, guaranteeing security on the European continent.
During the meeting, an important loan agreement was signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. The funds will be used to produce weapons domestically, and the loan itself will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. An important point is that the funds for these purposes will be paid by the aggressor country, which is a fair step in the context of responsibility for the war.
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the British government and the British people for their unwavering support of Ukraine since the beginning of the war.
I am grateful to the people and the government of the United Kingdom for such great support from the very beginning of this war. We are happy that we have such strategic partners and the same vision of what confidence in the future should be like for everyone
