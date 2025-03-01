Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for
Kyiv • UNN
The UK will provide Ukraine with a loan of 2.26 billion pounds to strengthen its defense capabilities. The funds are secured by frozen Russian assets.
Ukraine will receive 2.26 billion pounds from the UK for defense. This was reported by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergiy Marchenko, UNN reports.
Details
The United Kingdom has decided to provide Ukraine with a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (about $3.2 billion) to strengthen its defense capabilities.
The document was signed during a meeting between Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko and Chancellor of the Exchequer of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom Rachel Reeves.
Another significant step in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, we signed an agreement worth £2.26 billion for military needs. These funds are secured by Russian frozen assets. I am grateful to the UK for bringing the aggressor to justice for the war
