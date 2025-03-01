Zelenskyy arrives at the residence of the British Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the official residence of the British Prime Minister. Keir Starmer personally met the Ukrainian leader, who demonstrated a positive attitude.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the official residence of the British Prime Minister, where he was met by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer. This became known from broadcasts by the British media, UNN writes.
Details
When asked by journalists: "How are you feeling, Mr. President?"
The President showed the gesture well.
Addendum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in London to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. On Sunday, he is scheduled to meet with King Charles III and other European allies.