SBU opens case over leak of information from Budanov's closed meeting with MPs

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the disclosure of information constituting a state secret. It is about the words of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, who allegedly stated that there is a threat to the existence of Ukraine if serious negotiations do not take place by the summer, UNN writes.

Details

Yesterday, January 30, MP from the Golos faction, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said on the program "Topic with Moseychuk" that the SBU opened a criminal case over the leak of information from a closed meeting between the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, and MPs.

"Let the SBU investigate. They opened a criminal case, and that's right," Kostenko said.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed to UNN journalist that the proceedings had been opened.

"On January 28, 2025, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings over the disclosure of information constituting a state secret by persons to whom this information was directly entrusted during a closed, secret meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being carried out under Part 2 of Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBU said.

Addendum

The media, citing an unnamed MP, reported that during a closed meeting of parliamentarians and representatives of the Defense Forces, the head of the Defense Intelligence Service, Kirill Budanov, allegedly suggested threats to Ukraine's existence if "serious negotiations" do not take place by summer.

"At first, the representatives of the General Staff spoke a lot, confusingly, but very interestingly. Then there were various other reports. But I remember Budanov's answer the most. Someone asked him how much time we still had. And Kyrylo, with his cold smile, said: "If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, then very dangerous processes for the very existence of Ukraine may be launched," UP quotes its interlocutor.

The GUR denied the information that Kirill Budanov allegedly told MPs at a closed meeting about the threat to Ukraine's existence without negotiations.