Head of the ARMA Duma threatens tenderers: appeal to the AMCU may result in a criminal case

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 59169 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84855 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105550 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108652 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103154 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132823 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116960 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101305 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116226 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46474 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110740 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 59169 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128008 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154931 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19939 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116226 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139440 views
Actual
Head of the ARMA Duma threatens tenderers: appeal to the AMCU may result in a criminal case

Head of the ARMA Duma threatens tenderers: appeal to the AMCU may result in a criminal case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 214617 views

Olena Duma announced the opening of a criminal case against a tenderer who appealed against ARMA's actions to the AMCU. Experts see this as an attempt to intimidate potential bidders.

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, has found a way to keep bidders quiet. She openly gave a signal to potential managers: if they plan to challenge the agency's actions in the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, they risk becoming involved in criminal cases, UNN writes. 

Details

In August 2024, ARMA announced an open tender for the management of the assets of Romerm LLC, Yermom LLC, and Yermak Holod LLC. Two bidders took part in the tender, including Ukraine Development and Consulting Group LLC, which twice appealed ARMA's actions to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, which accordingly delayed the procedure for more than two months. 

According to Olena Duma, after the auction was completed, ARMA discovered that the documents of this participant allegedly contained false information and turned to the National Police. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings, and investigative actions are underway.

"ARMA uncovered falsification of documents during the tender for the management of the ROMERM plant... This is the first time that a potential manager of seized assets has become a defendant in a criminal case due to submission of false documents.... I emphasize that any attempts to manipulate the tender procedures and submit forged documents will have legal consequences. We will continue to ensure legality, transparency and integrity in all tender procedures, protecting the public interest," said the Head of ARMA.

However, this statement by the head of the agency raises many questions. First, the mere fact that an appeal has been filed with the National Police does not mean that the company is guilty, but only that an investigation is underway. However, the Head of ARMA has already made conclusions.

Secondly, its message is obviously not directed at a specific tenderer, but at all potential bidders. It actually hints that if you challenge the ARMA's actions in the AMCU, you should be prepared to be made a "person of interest" as well.

Thus, this statement looks like an attempt to intimidate potential bidders who may disagree with ARMA's actions. Then a logical question arises: if the agency is so afraid of appeals to the AMCU, does this not indicate that its tender procedures are far from perfect?

Recall

The ARMA has repeatedly been the focus of criticism by Transparency International Ukraine for not meeting European standards and for "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies".

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency understandably does not want to comment on such statements by anti-corruption activistsand only talks about its "achievements" in drafting laws.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising