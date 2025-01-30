YASNO named factors that may affect the return to outage schedules

Among the factors that may affect whether Ukrainians will return to blackout schedules are shelling, electricity imports, and weather. This was reported to UNN by the YASNO press service and noted that according to Ukrenergo, the situation is under control.

YASNO said that there are several factors that may affect whether we will return to the schedules:

⦁ Shelling. This is the root cause, and all the following are its consequences. If Russia attacks the energy system and these attacks are successful, it is quite logical that for some reason - either due to damaged infrastructure or generation deficits - we may be without electricity.

⦁ Imports. However, this is the least likely reason at the moment, as Ukraine's physical ability to import more electricity from Europe increased at the end of last year.

⦁ Weather. Indeed, the weather can affect consumption. For example, when it gets colder, people begin to heat their homes and offices more intensively, so the load on the power grid increases.

But the weather can affect both generation and infrastructure. For example, during severe frosts, there may not be enough electricity to supply all consumers. And then, when there is a thaw, followed by sudden frosts, or severe blizzards and snow accumulation, power lines can be damaged - YASNO explained.

YASNO noted that Ukraine's power system is currently recovering from the massive attacks, and repairs are ongoing. However, according to Ukrenergo, the situation is under control.

Context

Thus, on January 30, NPC Ukrenergo stated that there are no forecasts of power supply restrictions due to the cold snap and denied the false information about possible power outages.

Stanislav Ignatiev, chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy, said that blackout schedules may soon be reintroduced due to the cold snap in February.

According to Ukrenergo, today, January 30, electricity consumption has decreased due to sunny weather and high performance of domestic solar power plants in several regions, while emergency repair works at power facilities continue.