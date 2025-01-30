YASNO named factors that may affect the return to outage schedules

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98215 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107643 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130986 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103665 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134980 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116987 views

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54622 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119025 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60621 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113658 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31545 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81380 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130986 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134980 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156576 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25047 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28369 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113658 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119025 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140127 views
YASNO named factors that may affect the return to outage schedules

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 134686 views

Shelling, electricity imports, and weather may affect the return to blackout schedules in Ukraine. According to Ukrenergo, the situation is currently under control and electricity consumption has decreased.

Among the factors that may affect whether Ukrainians will return to blackout schedules are shelling, electricity imports, and weather. This was reported to UNN by the YASNO press service and noted that according to Ukrenergo, the situation is under control.

YASNO said that there are several factors that may affect whether we will return to the schedules:

⦁ Shelling. This is the root cause, and all the following are its consequences. If Russia attacks the energy system and these attacks are successful, it is quite logical that for some reason - either due to damaged infrastructure or generation deficits - we may be without electricity.

⦁ Imports. However, this is the least likely reason at the moment, as Ukraine's physical ability to import more electricity from Europe increased at the end of last year.

⦁ Weather. Indeed, the weather can affect consumption. For example, when it gets colder, people begin to heat their homes and offices more intensively, so the load on the power grid increases.

But the weather can affect both generation and infrastructure. For example, during severe frosts, there may not be enough electricity to supply all consumers. And then, when there is a thaw, followed by sudden frosts, or severe blizzards and snow accumulation, power lines can be damaged

- YASNO explained.

YASNO noted that Ukraine's power system is currently recovering from the massive attacks, and repairs are ongoing. However, according to Ukrenergo, the situation is under control.

Context

Thus, on January 30, NPC Ukrenergo stated that there are no forecasts of power supply restrictions due to the cold snap and denied the false information about possible power outages.

Stanislav Ignatiev, chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy, said that blackout schedules may soon be reintroduced due to the cold snap in February.

According to Ukrenergo, today, January 30, electricity consumption has decreased due to sunny weather and high performance of domestic solar power plants in several regions, while emergency repair works at power facilities continue.

Anna Murashko

Society
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

