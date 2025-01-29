ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77439 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96024 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107306 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130513 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103588 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134632 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103747 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113416 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116982 views

The occupier took the girl from Kharkiv region to Belgorod, where he forcibly held her in an apartment and raped her for more than a year

The occupier took the girl from Kharkiv region to Belgorod, where he forcibly held her in an apartment and raped her for more than a year

 • 53897 views

A Russian soldier kidnapped a 21-year-old girl from Izium district and took her to Belgorod. There, he kept her in an apartment with bars for over a year, where he systematically raped and beat her.

Law enforcement officials have identified a Russian military officer who organized the deportation of a resident of Izyum district to Belgorod, where he held her in captivity and raped her for more than a year. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 31-year-old Russian serviceman was served in absentia a notice of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians and violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons (Part 1 Art. 438, Part 2 Art. 28, Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement said.

The suspect was a serviceman of the 1st Motorized Rifle Regiment (unit No. 31135) of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, who participated in the capture of Izium district.

As you know, in the spring of 2022, during a visit to a village in the Izyum district, the occupier broke into a house where a 21-year-old girl and her family lived. He grabbed the victim and forcibly dragged her to a neighboring house, intimidated her with a weapon, and then raped her. After that, the perpetrator put on his clothes, ordered not to tell anyone about what happened, and left the crime scene. However, he did it again later.

Later, he asked two "brothers-in-arms" with call signs "Ibrahim" and "Maga" to take the girl to Belgorod, Russia. In June 2022, the military came to her house and ordered her to immediately pack her belongings and documents. The girl begged to be left alone. The occupiers said that if she refused or resisted, they would shoot her entire family right then and there. Fearing for her family's lives, she agreed. Russian soldiers put her in a car and drove her to the Verigovka border checkpoint in the Valuisky district of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, where they forced her to undergo passport control,

- the prosecutor's office said.

In Belgorod, the suspect took the girl to an apartment where he held her against her will for more than a year, raping and systematically beating her.

To prevent her from escaping, the windows and balcony were equipped with iron bars, and the front door is always locked. 

Psychological and physical violence, as well as illegal detention, pushed the victim to attempt suicide - she drank boric acid, but managed to survive.

Fortunately, the girl was able to escape from captivity after the suspect was detained by the Russian military law enforcement service for evading service. A pre-trial investigation is now underway, and the issue of putting the suspect on the wanted list is being decided.

Recall 

A 24-year-old Russian Federal Security Service officer was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for the rape of two girls in Kherson region. The crimes were committed in April-May 2022 with the use of weapons and threats.

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

