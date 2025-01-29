The occupier took the girl from Kharkiv region to Belgorod, where he forcibly held her in an apartment and raped her for more than a year

Law enforcement officials have identified a Russian military officer who organized the deportation of a resident of Izyum district to Belgorod, where he held her in captivity and raped her for more than a year. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 31-year-old Russian serviceman was served in absentia a notice of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians and violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons (Part 1 Art. 438, Part 2 Art. 28, Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

The suspect was a serviceman of the 1st Motorized Rifle Regiment (unit No. 31135) of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, who participated in the capture of Izium district.

As you know, in the spring of 2022, during a visit to a village in the Izyum district, the occupier broke into a house where a 21-year-old girl and her family lived. He grabbed the victim and forcibly dragged her to a neighboring house, intimidated her with a weapon, and then raped her. After that, the perpetrator put on his clothes, ordered not to tell anyone about what happened, and left the crime scene. However, he did it again later.

Later, he asked two "brothers-in-arms" with call signs "Ibrahim" and "Maga" to take the girl to Belgorod, Russia. In June 2022, the military came to her house and ordered her to immediately pack her belongings and documents. The girl begged to be left alone. The occupiers said that if she refused or resisted, they would shoot her entire family right then and there. Fearing for her family's lives, she agreed. Russian soldiers put her in a car and drove her to the Verigovka border checkpoint in the Valuisky district of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, where they forced her to undergo passport control, - the prosecutor's office said.

In Belgorod, the suspect took the girl to an apartment where he held her against her will for more than a year, raping and systematically beating her.

To prevent her from escaping, the windows and balcony were equipped with iron bars, and the front door is always locked.

Psychological and physical violence, as well as illegal detention, pushed the victim to attempt suicide - she drank boric acid, but managed to survive.

Fortunately, the girl was able to escape from captivity after the suspect was detained by the Russian military law enforcement service for evading service. A pre-trial investigation is now underway, and the issue of putting the suspect on the wanted list is being decided.

Recall

A 24-year-old Russian Federal Security Service officer was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for the rape of two girls in Kherson region. The crimes were committed in April-May 2022 with the use of weapons and threats.