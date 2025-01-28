Illegal handling of weapons: OGP reveals where most offenses were committed last year

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 60775 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85705 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105681 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108770 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103190 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132979 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113389 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101422 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 41524 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116415 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 47589 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110940 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 60775 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132979 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155061 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15726 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110940 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116415 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139480 views
Actual
Illegal handling of weapons: OGP reveals where most offenses were committed last year

Illegal handling of weapons: OGP reveals where most offenses were committed last year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125826 views

In 2024, 5898 offenses related to the illegal handling of weapons were recorded in Ukraine. Most cases were reported in Dnipropetrovska, Kharkivska, and Kyivska oblasts.

In 2024, 5,898 offenses related to the illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives were recorded in Ukraine. This was reported to UNN journalist in response to a request from the Prosecutor General's Office.

Over the past four years, a total of 20,282 offenses related to illegal handling of weapons have been recorded in Ukraine. Thus, there is a clear increase in the number of offenses every year. The main leaders are Dnipro, Odesa, and the capital.

In January-December 2024, 5,898 criminal proceedings were registered in Ukraine under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. There were 10,163 registered proceedings. 4,325 of these proceedings were closed.

According to the data provided, the highest number of recorded criminal offenses was due to illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives in 2024:

⦁ In Dnipropetrovs'k region - 615;

⦁ In Kharkiv region - 441;

⦁ In Kyiv - 373;

⦁ In Odesa region - 363;

⦁ In Donetsk region - 360. 

In 2024, the lowest number of offenses related to illegal handling of weapons was recorded in Luhansk region - 1, Kherson region - 118, and Ternopil region - 142.

In 2021, before the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, 4,067 criminal proceedings were registered for illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

At that time, Dnipro region was also the leader in terms of the number of recorded offenses related to illegal handling of weapons - 435, Kyiv region recorded 294 offenses, and Odesa region recorded 266.

Between January and December 2022, a total of 4,735 criminal offenses related to the illegal handling of weapons were registered. A total of 9,221 proceedings were registered, of which 4,513 were closed.

Dnipropetrovska oblast was also the leader in terms of the number of recorded offenses - 568. There were 462 offenses in Kyiv and 366 in Odesa region.

In 2023, the situation was worse than in previous years, with 5,582 offenses of illegal handling of weapons recorded. There were 10,366 registered proceedings, of which 4,831 were closed.

The following regions were in the lead at the time:

⦁ Dnipropetrovska - 672

⦁ Kharkivska - 466

⦁ Kyiv - 454

⦁ Donetsk - 403

⦁ Odesa - 361

When will Ukraine perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel? Results of the draw28.01.25, 15:43 • 24766 views

Addendum

In 2024, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that in all of 2023, law enforcement officers seized about 5,500 firearms and 2 million rounds of ammunition from citizens.

In general, the issue of illicit arms trafficking in Ukraine has been acute since 2014, and the situation has worsened since the outbreak of full-scale war.

In particular, in 2024, there was more than one news story in the media and social networks about the use and explosions of grenades in cities. In particular, on July 7, it was reported that in Lutsk, an unknown man threw a grenade at people from a car window .

In the summer, children found a grenade on a playground in Gostomel, Kyiv region.

In the spring, a man in Brovary exploded a grenade, injuring a police officer.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers are constantly taking measures to prevent the leakage of firearms, ammunition and explosives from the territories where hostilities are taking place to other regions of Ukraine. There are 270 checkpoints manned by military personnel around the clock.

On November 25, 2024, the Law of Ukraine "On the Declaration of Weapons" came into force. Full title of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine" on improving the procedure for obtaining, declaring and handling firearms.

In early January 2025, Vyacheslav Savchenko, the head of the National Police's Weapons Control Department, reported that since November 25, citizens had declared 2,500 firearms and 430,000 rounds of ammunition in Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising