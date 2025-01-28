When will Ukraine perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel? Results of the draw

Ukraine will perform in the first half of the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which is scheduled for May 13. The show will take place at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland. This became known during the draw, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel in 2025, as Nemo won in Sweden with the song The Code.

The grand final of the competition is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, and the semifinals are scheduled for May 13 and 15.

They will also play in the first semifinal:

first half: Sweden, Ukraine, Slovenia, Iceland, Estonia, Poland, Portugal;

second half: Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Albania, San Marino, Belgium, Cyprus, Croatia, Norway.

The competition will involve 38 countries, of which 32 will compete in the semifinals. Up to 20 winners of the semifinals will make it to the final.

In addition, representatives of the Big Five countries (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain) and the previous year's winner, Switzerland, will automatically be included in the final.

The Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR has already announced the hosts of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. They are Heisel Brugger, Michelle Gunziker and Sandra Studer.

