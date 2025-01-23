Eurovision Song Contest 2025: songs and order of performances of the national selection finalists announced

The organizer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025, Suspilne Broadcasting , has officially presented the songs of the National Selection participants and held a draw for the order of performances in the final, UNN reports.

Details

According to the results of the draw, the participants will perform in the final of the National Selection in the following order:

1. Vlad Sherif - "Wind of change"

2. Abiyeh - "Home"

3. MOLODI - "my sea"

4. Future Culture - "Waste My Time"

5. Masha Kondratenko - "No Time to Cry"

6. KHAYAT - "HONOR"

7. FIINKA - "Culture"

8. KRYLATA - "STAY TRUE"

9. Ziferblat - "Bird of Pray"

10. "DK Energetik - "Salt"

The 10 finalists of the National Selection will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel on February 8.

The winner of the National Selection and the representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be determined by the jury and the audience during the final concert. The Eurovision Night will start at 18:00 with a pre-show, and at 18:30 the National Selection will be broadcast.

According to the results of voting in the Diia app, the jury of the National Selection 2025 included Jamala, the singer and winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest ; Serhiy Tanchynets , a musician, producer, and leader of the rock band Bez Obmezhen ; and Kateryna Pavlenko, the frontwoman of the band Go_A .

Addendum

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel. The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 17, and the semifinals will be held on May 13 and 15, 2025. The contest will be held at the St. Jakobshalle arena after Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "The Code" at Eurovision 2024.

"UA:PBC, which is a member of the European Broadcasting Union, organizes and conducts the selection of the song and the representative of Ukraine, as well as ensures the participation of the representative of Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest.