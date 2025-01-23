Eurovision Song Contest 2025: songs and order of performances of the national selection finalists announced

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87635 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100367 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108297 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111160 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103781 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135486 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103783 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113440 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119745 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114444 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35459 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32381 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 87642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135486 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167233 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156972 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27673 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32381 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114444 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119745 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140321 views
Eurovision Song Contest 2025: songs and order of performances of the national selection finalists announced

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: songs and order of performances of the national selection finalists announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25501 views

“Suspilne Broadcasting presented 10 songs by the participants of the National Selection and drew lots for the order of performances. The final of the selection will be held on February 8, the winner will be determined by the jury and the audience.

The organizer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025, Suspilne Broadcasting , has officially presented the songs of the National Selection participants and held a draw for the order of performances in the final, UNN reports.

Details

According to the results of the draw, the participants will perform in the final of the National Selection in the following order:

1. Vlad Sherif - "Wind of change"

2. Abiyeh - "Home"

3. MOLODI - "my sea"

4. Future Culture - "Waste My Time"

5. Masha Kondratenko - "No Time to Cry"

6. KHAYAT - "HONOR"

7. FIINKA - "Culture"

8. KRYLATA - "STAY TRUE"

9. Ziferblat - "Bird of Pray"

10. "DK Energetik - "Salt"

The 10 finalists of the National Selection will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel on February 8. 

The winner of the National Selection and the representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be determined by the jury and the audience during the final concert. The Eurovision Night will start at 18:00 with a pre-show, and at 18:30 the National Selection will be broadcast. 

According to the results of voting in the Diia app, the jury of the National Selection 2025 included Jamala, the singer and winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest ; Serhiy Tanchynets , a musician, producer, and leader of the rock band Bez Obmezhen ; and Kateryna Pavlenko, the frontwoman of the band Go_A . 

Addendum

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel. The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 17, and the semifinals will be held on May 13 and 15, 2025. The contest will be held at the St. Jakobshalle arena after Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "The Code" at Eurovision 2024. 

"UA:PBC, which is a member of the European Broadcasting Union, organizes and conducts the selection of the song and the representative of Ukraine, as well as ensures the participation of the representative of Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Culture
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine

