Year of the Snake 2025: Symbolism, Influence and Predictions

The Year of the Wood Snake will start on January 29, 2025 with the moment of the new moon, which will begin at 14.36 Kiev time. And will last this year until February 16, 2026. This period will bring a special energy associated with wisdom, flexibility and strategic thinking. About this told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

Symbolism and Characteristics of the Snake

As the astrologer noted, the snake in the Chinese zodiac symbolizes insight, strategy and intuition. The wood element adds flexibility, desire for knowledge and growth. This is a year of deep reflection, intellectual development and thoughtful decisions.

Impact of the Year of the Snake on 2025

The Year of the Wood Snake promises to be a time of change, intellectual growth and strategic planning. The wood element promotes adaptability and an unconventional approach to problem solving. According to Basilenko, prudence, patience and analytical approach will bring success.

How to celebrate the Year of the Snake?

House cleansing - getting rid of old things to attract good luck.

Decorating in shades of green and wood - harmony with the patron saint of the year.

Giving red envelopes (hongbao) is a tradition of attracting wealth.

An offering of fruit (oranges, tangerines) is a symbol of abundance.

Family dinner with specialties: fish (abundance), noodles (longevity), dumplings (prosperity).

Who will the Year of the Snake bring good luck to?

Those born in the year of the Snake - will be able to realize their potential with careful action.

Analysts, researchers, teachers - the year favors intellectual activity.

Businessmen and financiers - it is important to plan actions thoughtfully.

Eastern horoscope 2025

Rat - 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Bull - 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger - 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit - 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Dragon - 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Snake-- 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Horse -1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Goat -1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Monkey- 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Rooster - 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Dog- 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Pig - 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Forecast for Eastern horoscope signs

Rat - success is possible through forethought, but there may be unexpected challenges.

The bull is a year of stability, a time for long-term decisions.

Tiger - unexpected changes requiring flexibility are possible.

Rabbit - the search for self-discovery and spiritual development.

Dragon - luck will be on the side of those who act strategically.

The snake is a year of personal achievement and growth.

Horse - it is important to control emotions, unexpected events are possible.

The Goat is a time of creativity and new possibilities.

Monkey is a great time for career advancement.

Rooster - career successes, but it is important to avoid conflict.

Dog - requires patience, trials are possible.

The Pig is a year full of opportunities and favorable changes.

According to Basilenko, this year will be an important time for those who are ready for change, development and strategic decisions. It is important to trust your intuition and move forward with confidence!

Chinese New Year 2025: traditions and symbols of the holiday