Chinese New Year 2025: traditions and symbols of the holiday

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 49326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 79132 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104673 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126623 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103662 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113368 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100537 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 33596 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114916 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 39379 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109410 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 49326 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126623 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131839 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164212 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154140 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 10137 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 15681 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109410 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114916 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139120 views
Actual
Chinese New Year 2025: traditions and symbols of the holiday

Chinese New Year 2025: traditions and symbols of the holiday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48393 views

January 29, 2025 will mark the beginning of the Green Wooden Snake year according to the Chinese calendar. The holiday will last for two weeks and will end with the Lantern Festival on February 16.

Today, January 29, 2025, marks the Chinese New Year, which will begin the year of the Green Wooden Snake according to the Chinese calendar. It is one of the biggest holidays in China and many other countries where the Chinese diaspora lives, UNN reports .

One of the peculiarities of the Chinese New Year is that it does not have a specific date, but is celebrated every year between January 21 and February 20.

For example, this year's Chinese New Year falls on January 29, and will be celebrated for two weeks. And the celebration will end with the traditional Lantern Festival, which this year will be on February 16.

In addition, Chinese New Year is also considered a spring holiday.

When and how the holiday originated

The traditions of celebrating the Chinese New Year are based on mythology. 

One of the main legends that explains the origin of this holiday is the story of a monster named Nian. According to ancient beliefs, this terrible creature came at the end of winter, on New Year's Eve, broke into Chinese villages, ate cattle and killed people. To scare away the Nian, people began to use loud noises, such as beating drums, shooting firecrackers, lighting fireworks, and decorating their homes with red objects, as red in Chinese culture symbolizes good luck and protection from evil spirits. It is because of this tradition that Chinese New Year celebrations are accompanied by bright fireworks and red lanterns.

Main character

The symbol of the Chinese New Year 2025 will be the Green Wooden Snake.

The Year of the Snake, which combines the elements of wood and the animal Snake, promises a period of great change that will require people to be adaptable and ready for transformation. The tree, which symbolizes new life, growth, and change, indicates a time to set new goals, change approaches, and open new horizons. The snake, in turn, is a symbol of wisdom, flexibility, and opportunity. It is associated with understanding, intuition, and the ability to make strategic moves that can lead to powerful transformations.

Five main traditions of the Chinese New Year

  • House cleaning 

    Chinese people clean their homes on the eve of the holiday to get rid of all the negative things from the previous year and to attract good luck and prosperity.

    • Family dinner 

      Chinese New Year is an occasion to spend time with family over a festive dinner, symbolizing unity and family well-being.

      • Fireworks and firecrackers 

        A tradition that aims to ward off evil spirits and attract good luck.

        • Traditional dishes 

          The dishes on the Chinese New Year's table also have a special and symbolic meaning. For example, dumplings symbolize wealth, and fish symbolize abundance.

          • Red envelopes with money 

            It is very interesting that the tradition of gift giving is not very common in China. The traditional gift is Ya-sui qian, which is money in special red envelopes that are usually given to children.

            Alina Volianska

            Alina Volianska

            SocietyNews of the World
            chinaChina

            Contact us about advertising