Arrivals recorded in three districts of Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy struck the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district, and emergency services are working at the scene.
According to preliminary information provided by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, arrivals have been recorded in three districts of the city, reports UNN.
Details
Earlier, the mayor reported about explosions.
Preliminary arrivals were recorded in the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district
According to Terekhov, emergency services are working at the impact sites.
Currently, the threat to the city remains - a large number of enemy UAVs are in the Kharkiv region.
Let's add
Air danger persists throughout Ukraine. According to the Air Force, in addition to UAVs, the enemy uses also cruise missiles.