Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)
11:49 PM • 10506 views

Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)

May 24, 04:10 PM • 16163 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 24193 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 49433 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 40000 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 111108 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 101565 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72729 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81943 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69160 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Publications
Exclusives
Arrivals recorded in three districts of Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1678 views

The enemy struck the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Arrivals recorded in three districts of Kharkiv

According to preliminary information provided by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, arrivals have been recorded in three districts of the city, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, the mayor reported about explosions.

Preliminary arrivals were recorded in the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district

- said the mayor.

According to Terekhov, emergency services are working at the impact sites.

Currently, the threat to the city remains - a large number of enemy UAVs are in the Kharkiv region.

Let's add

Air danger persists throughout Ukraine. According to the Air Force, in addition to UAVs, the enemy uses also cruise missiles.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Ihor Terekhov
Telegram
Ukraine
Kharkiv
