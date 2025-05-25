Arrivals recorded in three districts of Kharkiv

According to preliminary information provided by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, arrivals have been recorded in three districts of the city, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, the mayor reported about explosions.

Preliminary arrivals were recorded in the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district - said the mayor.

According to Terekhov, emergency services are working at the impact sites.

Currently, the threat to the city remains - a large number of enemy UAVs are in the Kharkiv region.

Let's add

Air danger persists throughout Ukraine. According to the Air Force, in addition to UAVs, the enemy uses also cruise missiles.