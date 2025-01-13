ukenru
Actual
The time of secrets and intuition is coming: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 13 - 19

The time of secrets and intuition is coming: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 13 - 19

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 144104 views

The lunar nodes move to the Pisces-Dev axis, which will bring secret political negotiations and an increased role for intelligence agencies. The Full Moon in Cancer on January 14 will strengthen family ties and intuition.

This week we expect a full moon in the sign of Cancer. In addition, there have been several more important astrological events that will affect us for more than one month - about this especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Bazilenko.

"Important astrological events await us that can have a significant impact on the lives of both individuals and humanity as a whole. On January 12, the lunar nodes, the main indicators of our path of development, changed their position, moving to the Pisces - Virgo axis. For the past year and a half they have been on the Aries - Libra axis, where the emphasis has been on straightforwardness in relationships, achieving goals, and in particular military confrontation due to the influence of Mars. 

Now Rahu (ascendant node) enters Pisces, indicating a secretive, intuitive path of human development for the next year and a half. Open aggression will give way to secret political negotiations, behind-the-scenes alliances, and intelligence agency activity. Many important events of this period will remain hidden from the eyes of the public, and only after a year we will learn their true scale", - said the astrologer.

The sign of Pisces is associated with spirituality, charity and inner harmony.

"This is a time when it is important to go deeper into your own inner world, to show compassion and care, and to make the world a better place. On a global level, this can be a period of growth for religious and spiritual movements, whose influence on people will be stronger than political leaders," the astrologer said.

On January 11, the White Moon (Selene) entered Cancer, where it will stay for 7 months. It is a symbol of goodness, light and protection. In Cancer, it will strengthen ancestral traditions and family values. Families created during this period will receive special support, and many of us will experience a strengthening of family ties. 

On January 14 at 00:27 Kiev time, there will be a Full Moon in the sign of Cancer. It will enhance generic energies, intuition, care and support of loved ones. However, the Full Moon will be associated with Mars retrograde, which will add tension. Aggression and conflict may become more likely, so it's important to control your emotions, especially in family relationships. This time is also an opportunity to correct past mistakes and move forward with renewed vigor

- Ksenia Bazilenko told.

By the end of the week, Venus will conjunct Saturn, which will favorably affect financial and domestic affairs. This aspect promotes order, stability and poise. For creative people, this can be a particularly productive time. 

ARIES

This week will bring opportunities for career advancement and goal achievement, but the beginning of the week can be emotionally stressful. The Full Moon requires caution in dealing with others. Try to avoid conflict, especially in the workplace. The end of the week is favorable for planning and strategic decisions. 

TAURUS

This week will be eventful for you. It is important not to make rash decisions, as there will be many risky situations. Be careful on the roads to avoid big mistakes and avoid doubts. Issues with abroad, long-distance travel and foreign partners will be particularly important events.

GEMINI

The week will bring many changes in both professional and personal life. Career-related offers are possible. However, be especially careful in legal and financial matters. Weekend is a great time for rest and recuperation. 

CANCER

An emotional week full of intuitive discoveries. The Full Moon in your sign will increase the need to take care of loved ones, as well as to resolve accumulated domestic issues. However, the Moon's tense aspects to Mars may provoke conflicts. Try to stay calm and take time for family matters. 

LEO

The week will be full of professional events. There may be conflicts at work or a desire to reconsider your career. Try to find a balance between work duties and personal life. At the end of the week take time to rest and put things in order. 

VIRGO

You may feel inner tension, especially in the first half of the week. Focus on personal issues and avoid criticizing your loved ones and children. This weekend, work on restoring your inner balance and take time to pursue your hobbies. 

LIBRA

Home and family matters will come to the forefront. There may be changes in living conditions or the need to help relatives. It is important to keep a balance between work and personal responsibilities. The end of the week is suitable for solving issues related to the home. 

SCORPIO

For Scorpios, the week will be associated with new opportunities and plans. However, the full moon may increase emotional swings. Try not to get into conflicts, especially with loved ones. The weekend is a favorable time to communicate with family and work on personal projects. 

SAGITTARIANS

Financial matters will be key. New prospects are possible, but be careful with risks, especially at the beginning of the week. Plan your budget and avoid rash decisions. During the weekend, take care of your development or creative endeavors. 

CAPRICORN

This is a time to reevaluate relationships with loved ones. Opportunities for reconciliation or deepening a bond will be particularly strong. Avoid tense situations and exercise more patience. The end of the week is best spent with family members. 

AQUARIUS

The week will require attention to details. There may be important changes in your work or the need to revise your goals. The Full Moon will enhance your intuition, but try to avoid conflicts. On the weekend, engage in creative endeavors or meditation. 

PISCES

 This is a time for deep introspection and spiritual growth. Pay more attention to your inner state and care for your loved ones. The end of the week will bring important realizations and ideas for the future.  Avoid a lot of inner tension.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
kyivKyiv

