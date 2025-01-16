Without Ukraine, EU troops have no chance to withstand Russia - Zelenskyy

European countries will have no chance to face the Russian army if it wins in Ukraine. This was stated on Wednesday, January 15, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with Polish journalists, UNN reports.

Today, without the Ukrainian army, EU troops have no chance. Therefore, if Ukraine fails to defend itself, Putin will quickly move on - Zelensky said.

Details

He noted that European countries should act pragmatically and triple their arms production to help Ukraine, as well as strengthen their own armies to stay ahead of Russia.

Zelensky said that Russia is currently a threat to Poland, Romania, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

Russia will definitely attack European countries, and it doesn't have to be a military invasion, because it can attack energy infrastructure, terrorize cyberspace on a daily basis, and so on, - explained the Ukrainian leader.

The President expressed hope that the new US President Donald Trump would put pressure on Putin to end the war this year and that Ukraine would receive real security guarantees.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reportedthat 33-34% of Ukraine's weapons are domestically produced, about 40% are from the US, and less than 30% are from Europe. He also expressed his gratitude to Biden and emphasized the importance of the US-European alliance.