Without Ukraine, EU troops have no chance to withstand Russia - Zelenskyy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134487 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120251 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128315 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109236 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104257 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113833 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117104 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 60006 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121087 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119332 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 51663 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 65534 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157768 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175473 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119275 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121027 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139857 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131725 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149200 views
Without Ukraine, EU troops have no chance to withstand Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110094 views

The President of Ukraine said that without the Ukrainian army, EU troops would have no chance against Russia. Zelenskyy called on Europe to triple its weapons production and warned of a threat to neighboring countries.

European countries will have no chance to face the Russian army if it wins in Ukraine. This was stated on Wednesday, January 15, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with Polish journalists, UNN reports.

Today, without the Ukrainian army, EU troops have no chance. Therefore, if Ukraine fails to defend itself, Putin will quickly move on

- Zelensky said.

Details

He noted that European countries should act pragmatically and triple their arms production to help Ukraine, as well as strengthen their own armies to stay ahead of Russia.

Zelensky said that Russia is currently a threat to Poland, Romania, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. 

Russia will definitely attack European countries, and it doesn't have to be a military invasion, because it can attack energy infrastructure, terrorize cyberspace on a daily basis, and so on,

- explained the Ukrainian leader.

The President expressed hope that the new US President Donald Trump would put pressure on Putin to end the war this year and that Ukraine would receive real security guarantees.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reportedthat 33-34% of Ukraine's weapons are domestically produced, about 40% are from the US, and less than 30% are from Europe. He also expressed his gratitude to Biden and emphasized the importance of the US-European alliance.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

