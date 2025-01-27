War in Ukraine will be a puzzle for Trump to solve - Zelenskyy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80552 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97688 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107564 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110503 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130880 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103644 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134896 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103756 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113422 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54165 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118928 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113556 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31013 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 80552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130880 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134896 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166737 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156515 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24751 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28092 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113556 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118928 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140102 views
War in Ukraine will be a puzzle for Trump to solve - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45924 views

President Zelenskyy said that the war with Russia is a puzzle that Trump will have to solve. He called for tougher sanctions against Russia and increased aid to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia's war against Ukraine is a puzzle that US President Donald Trump will have to solve, and if he succeeds, Trump will emerge victorious. Zelensky said this in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for Il Foglio newspaper, UNN reports.

If we want a just peace and not to have Putin return to the occupation of Ukraine... It is very important to understand that our war is a puzzle that Trump will have to solve. If he can do it, he will be the winner. And it will not be easy, I would really like him to succeed. Of course, together with us. Of course, he has the power of the world, and he can dominate here 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that in 2014, when Russia's aggression began, Europe and the United States did not respond to the attack.

All this led to an absolutely treacherous document (the Minsk agreements - ed.). It's just a frozen conflict that suits everyone. Putin was very happy with it, America was very happy with it. They were not even in the Normandy format. America had nothing to do with it. It was a great situation and it was before Trump. Why do I say it's a puzzle? Here's what happened - Russia was given the opportunity to occupy Ukrainian lands, part of Ukrainian territories without war. This is what really happened. Does Ukraine have a chance to invest, develop, have a business, raise people's salaries, social insurance, be a member of NATO and the EU in the conditions we were in then? Does this country have a chance to live and develop? No, and this is Putin's goal - to pause and not allow Ukraine to develop, not to give Ukraine the opportunity to be strong 

- Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that Trump has a chance to keep sanctions on Russia.

We put a lot of effort into influencing the Russian economy. To limit their ability to supply parts for specific equipment. I would very much like him to strengthen these sanctions. I think he will do so. I don't think I can answer for him. I would like us all to work as allies. This also applies to aid. I think he can increase it. It can be different. It is not only weapons. Weapons, technology, sanctions, political influence, etc. 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The President of Ukraine saidthat giving up nuclear weapons was an illogical step under pressure from the United States and Russia. According to him, Ukraine has actually exchanged nuclear weapons for war instead of real security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

