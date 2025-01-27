War in Ukraine will be a puzzle for Trump to solve - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia's war against Ukraine is a puzzle that US President Donald Trump will have to solve, and if he succeeds, Trump will emerge victorious. Zelensky said this in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for Il Foglio newspaper, UNN reports.

If we want a just peace and not to have Putin return to the occupation of Ukraine... It is very important to understand that our war is a puzzle that Trump will have to solve. If he can do it, he will be the winner. And it will not be easy, I would really like him to succeed. Of course, together with us. Of course, he has the power of the world, and he can dominate here - Zelensky said.

He noted that in 2014, when Russia's aggression began, Europe and the United States did not respond to the attack.

All this led to an absolutely treacherous document (the Minsk agreements - ed.). It's just a frozen conflict that suits everyone. Putin was very happy with it, America was very happy with it. They were not even in the Normandy format. America had nothing to do with it. It was a great situation and it was before Trump. Why do I say it's a puzzle? Here's what happened - Russia was given the opportunity to occupy Ukrainian lands, part of Ukrainian territories without war. This is what really happened. Does Ukraine have a chance to invest, develop, have a business, raise people's salaries, social insurance, be a member of NATO and the EU in the conditions we were in then? Does this country have a chance to live and develop? No, and this is Putin's goal - to pause and not allow Ukraine to develop, not to give Ukraine the opportunity to be strong - Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that Trump has a chance to keep sanctions on Russia.

We put a lot of effort into influencing the Russian economy. To limit their ability to supply parts for specific equipment. I would very much like him to strengthen these sanctions. I think he will do so. I don't think I can answer for him. I would like us all to work as allies. This also applies to aid. I think he can increase it. It can be different. It is not only weapons. Weapons, technology, sanctions, political influence, etc. - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine saidthat giving up nuclear weapons was an illogical step under pressure from the United States and Russia. According to him, Ukraine has actually exchanged nuclear weapons for war instead of real security guarantees.