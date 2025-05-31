Russia attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones: what is known about the night attack

On the night of Saturday, May 31, the Russians attacked Kharkiv. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

He specified that the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was under attack.

Explosions were heard in the city! Enemy strike UAVs were recorded over Kharkiv. Stay in shelters! - wrote Terekhov.

Later, he reported that there is information about a hit on the territory of a production enterprise in the Kyivskyi district.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that the regional center is under attack by enemy UAVs, "explosions are heard".

On the night of May 30, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive attack by UAVs. The attack hit the Slobidskyi district of the city. Eight drones were recorded as "arrivals".

Later it became known that as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, a employee of the municipal enterprise, who was on the territory of the enterprise during the drone attack, was injured.

