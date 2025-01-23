ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The fraudsters tried to seize more than UAH 376 million, which was planned to be allocated for the restoration of a well-known high-rise building in Borodyanka, destroyed by Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Restoration Consortium with links to Cypriot offshore companies tried to win a tender for the reconstruction of a destroyed building in Borodyanka. The CRSA rejected the company because of its dubious origin and links to criminal cases.

Fraudsters with ties to offshore companies in Cyprus tried to gain access to more than UAH 376 million that the Kyiv Regional State Administration plans to allocate for the restoration of an apartment building in Brodyanka, Kyiv region, which suffered from Russian armed aggression, UNN reports.

According to data from the Prozorro system, on December 7, 2024, the Department of Regional Development of the Kyiv Regional State Administration announced a tender for the reconstruction of an apartment building at 429 Tsentralna Street in Borodyanka, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

It is a multi-storey building destroyed during the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

Image

The amount to be allocated for its reconstruction is UAH 376,148,379.20.

Two companies took part in the tender, and the winner was the CONSORTIUM "VENUS".

After a detailed inspection of the winning company, the customer refused to recognize its victory and preferred the company that took second place at the auction - BILD LIFE INVESTMENT AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC.

After that, the CONSORTIUM "RESTORATION" appealed the results of the tender to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and thus blocked the restoration of the high-rise building.

What's wrong with the Consortium

UNN decided to find out why the CRSA refused to recognize the consortium's victory. According to the youcontrol system, the RESTORATION CONSORTIUM was founded only on December 13, 2024, almost a week after the announcement of the relevant tender. The authorized capital of the company is UAH 1 million.

Image

Obviously, the company was created exclusively for the already announced tender and its purpose was to "develop" state millions.

One of the founders of the consortium is Roman Mykolayovych Ivanenko. The head of the consortium is Oleksandr Mykhailovych Bohatyrenko, who, according to the same system, is involved in a number of other companies registered at the address of the consortium.

Image

In particular, the company STANDARD DEVELOPMENT LLC is registered at the same address as the consortium, in which Bohatyrenko and Ivanenko each have a 24% stake as of January 2025. Another founder of this LLC is the Cyprus offshore company Yu. Enterprises Limited. The company owns a share of 18%.

Image

It is worth noting that STANDARD DEVELOPMENT LLC was involved in several criminal proceedingsopened under Art. 205 (Fictitious entrepreneurship), Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime) and Art. 222-1 of the Criminal Code (Manipulation of the stock market. Also, a case was opened against her  under Art. 191 of the CCU ( Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office).

Therefore, it is possible that during the inspection of the CONSORTIUM "RESTORATION" as the winner of the state tender, its connection with "STANDARD DEVELOPMENT" LLC and Cypriot offshore companies became apparent, and therefore the victory of the dubious company was canceled. We can only hope that an honest company will win the upcoming tender for the reconstruction of the Borodyanka apartment building, which will restore housing for people who have suffered from Russia's armed aggression, and not try to profit from people's grief.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus
kyivKyiv

