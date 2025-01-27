It became known what nickname King Charles gave Meghan Markle

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 62252 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 86672 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105829 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108910 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133141 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103698 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101558 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 42692 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116638 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 48746 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111170 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 62278 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133145 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155205 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 16660 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21209 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111170 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116638 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139544 views
Actual
It became known what nickname King Charles gave Meghan Markle

It became known what nickname King Charles gave Meghan Markle

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121034 views

Prince Charles gave Meghan Markle the nickname “Wolfram” because of her resilient character and steadfastness. It was a sign of respect and a way to welcome her to the royal family.

Over the years, Meghan Markle has been the subject of a variety of derisive online nicknames, such as "I've-Got," "Duchess Difficult," and "MeMeMegan." However, one of the most unexpected was the nickname "Wolfram," which was reportedly given to her by Prince Charles, emphasizing her "tough" and "unwavering" character, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Although the comparison to metal may seem unusual, Prince Charles meant to pay a compliment by calling Meghan Markle "Wolfram." This nickname, which reflected her "toughness" and "resilience," has stuck with her as a symbol of respect. It has long been customary for the royal family to give each other nicknames, and for 76-year-old Charles, it was a way to welcome 43-year-old Meghan to the family.

Interestingly, Megan herself is used to other names. Her real name is Rachel, but she preferred to use her middle name, Megan. 

The nickname "Wolfram" was first used at the beginning of Meghan and Harry's life together as working members of the royal family.

The metal tungsten, known for its strength and high melting point, has become a symbol of Meghan's resilience. This quality was on display during her public debut in February 2018 at the Royal Foundation Forum with Harry, William and Kate. As Katie Nicholl noted in her book The New Royalty, Meghan demonstrated the confidence, passion, and charisma that made her a "star.

Charles and Meghan grew close after the event, and he even walked her down the aisle during their May 2018 wedding when her father Thomas was unable to attend due to health issues. According to sources, Charles was "deeply touched" by the request.

Recall 

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle returned to social media and has already received the first criticism because she turned off comments under her post.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldUNN Lite
catherine-princess-of-walesCatherine, Princess of Wales
william-prince-of-walesWilliam, Prince of Wales
karl-iiiCharles III
mehan-hertsohynia-sassekskaMeghan, Duchess of Sussex
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising