It became known what nickname King Charles gave Meghan Markle

Over the years, Meghan Markle has been the subject of a variety of derisive online nicknames, such as "I've-Got," "Duchess Difficult," and "MeMeMegan." However, one of the most unexpected was the nickname "Wolfram," which was reportedly given to her by Prince Charles, emphasizing her "tough" and "unwavering" character, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Although the comparison to metal may seem unusual, Prince Charles meant to pay a compliment by calling Meghan Markle "Wolfram." This nickname, which reflected her "toughness" and "resilience," has stuck with her as a symbol of respect. It has long been customary for the royal family to give each other nicknames, and for 76-year-old Charles, it was a way to welcome 43-year-old Meghan to the family.

Interestingly, Megan herself is used to other names. Her real name is Rachel, but she preferred to use her middle name, Megan.

The nickname "Wolfram" was first used at the beginning of Meghan and Harry's life together as working members of the royal family.

The metal tungsten, known for its strength and high melting point, has become a symbol of Meghan's resilience. This quality was on display during her public debut in February 2018 at the Royal Foundation Forum with Harry, William and Kate. As Katie Nicholl noted in her book The New Royalty, Meghan demonstrated the confidence, passion, and charisma that made her a "star.

Charles and Meghan grew close after the event, and he even walked her down the aisle during their May 2018 wedding when her father Thomas was unable to attend due to health issues. According to sources, Charles was "deeply touched" by the request.

