"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of May 30, a Russian UAV of the "Shahed" type attacked Izium, Kharkiv region. The strike hit warehouse premises in the industrial zone, there were no casualties reported preliminary.
On Friday morning, May 30, the enemy attacked the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Izyum City Military Administration.
Details
It is noted that the attack was carried out by a "shahed" type UAV.
The industrial zone (warehouse premises) in the northwestern part of the city was hit.
The MBA clarified that, according to preliminary information, there were no victims or injuries as a result of the strike.
Let us remind you
On the night of May 30, eight people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Chuguyiv community, in Kharkiv region. The enemy attacked the settlement with strike drones.
