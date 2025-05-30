"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 105197 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 132929 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 124931 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 115181 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 201388 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 104206 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127768 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111799 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116647 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102385 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

The Polish Embassy warned of the risk of foreigners being denied entry to Georgia for participating in protests.

May 29, 05:28 PM • 3630 views

Russia is advancing at its fastest pace since November 2024 – NYT

May 29, 05:57 PM • 2598 views

The situation in Sumy region: fighting continues in certain areas of the border, the enemy is operating in small groups

May 29, 06:27 PM • 2838 views

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 4884 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 11824 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 105197 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 201388 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 211344 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 287519 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 298008 views
Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108472 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 101192 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114412 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171973 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 108172 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

On the morning of May 30, a Russian UAV of the "Shahed" type attacked Izium, Kharkiv region. The strike hit warehouse premises in the industrial zone, there were no casualties reported preliminary.

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

On Friday morning, May 30, the enemy attacked the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Izyum City Military Administration.

Details

It is noted that the attack was carried out by a "shahed" type UAV.

The industrial zone (warehouse premises) in the northwestern part of the city was hit.

- the statement reads.

The MBA clarified that, according to preliminary information, there were no victims or injuries as a result of the strike.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 30, eight people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Chuguyiv community, in Kharkiv region. The enemy attacked the settlement with strike drones.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
