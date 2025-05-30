"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

On Friday morning, May 30, the enemy attacked the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Izyum City Military Administration.

Details

It is noted that the attack was carried out by a "shahed" type UAV.

The industrial zone (warehouse premises) in the northwestern part of the city was hit. - the statement reads.

The MBA clarified that, according to preliminary information, there were no victims or injuries as a result of the strike.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 30, eight people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Chuguyiv community, in Kharkiv region. The enemy attacked the settlement with strike drones.

