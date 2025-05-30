Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

Europe must defend its own independence by increasing defense spending and joining Ukraine to the EU. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

According to her, the four main tasks of Europe on the way to independence are to ensure peace through increased defense spending, strengthening innovation capacity for economic growth, expanding the EU within the framework of "historical reunification" and updating and strengthening democracy to protect member countries from internal and external threats.

The fact that we are now providing up to 800 billion euros in funding for defense was impossible only a few years ago - said von der Leyen.

She stressed that the European Union is doing this because "we want to protect peace with all our forces."

A new international order will appear by the end of this decade. If we do not want to simply accept the consequences of this for Europe and the world, then we must shape this new order - said the President of the European Commission.

She emphasized the need to expand the EU, calling the accession of Ukraine, Moldova, the countries of the Western Balkans and Georgia a key task.

"I am deeply convinced that history is now calling us. Just like in 1989, when the wind of change swept across Europe," von der Leyen summarized.

Recall

Earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the European Parliament to intensify efforts to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. According to her, Ukraine's integration is not only Kyiv's political aspiration, but also the strongest security guarantee for the entire continent.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiating clusters.

