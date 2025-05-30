Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 110646 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 144413 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 128272 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 117901 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 204493 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 104818 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128139 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111912 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116764 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102457 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
81%
746mm
Popular news

An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia: two soldiers suffered bodily injuries

May 29, 07:29 PM • 3868 views

Vučić stated that he would block the supply of ammunition by Serbian companies to the combat zone in Ukraine

May 29, 08:09 PM • 3346 views

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 7664 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 18083 views

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

12:12 AM • 2594 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 110646 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 204493 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 212041 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 288152 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 298757 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108765 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 101509 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114689 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 172198 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 108379 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe must defend its independence by increasing defense spending and accepting Ukraine, Moldova, the Western Balkans, and Georgia into the EU.

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

Europe must defend its own independence by increasing defense spending and joining Ukraine to the EU. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

According to her, the four main tasks of Europe on the way to independence are to ensure peace through increased defense spending, strengthening innovation capacity for economic growth, expanding the EU within the framework of "historical reunification" and updating and strengthening democracy to protect member countries from internal and external threats.

The fact that we are now providing up to 800 billion euros in funding for defense was impossible only a few years ago

- said von der Leyen.

She stressed that the European Union is doing this because "we want to protect peace with all our forces."

A new international order will appear by the end of this decade. If we do not want to simply accept the consequences of this for Europe and the world, then we must shape this new order

- said the President of the European Commission.

She emphasized the need to expand the EU, calling the accession of Ukraine, Moldova, the countries of the Western Balkans and Georgia a key task.

"I am deeply convinced that history is now calling us. Just like in 1989, when the wind of change swept across Europe," von der Leyen summarized.

Recall

Earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the European Parliament to intensify efforts to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. According to her, Ukraine's integration is not only Kyiv's political aspiration, but also the strongest security guarantee for the entire continent.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiating clusters.

Orban: Ukraine's accession to the EU is the biggest threat to Hungary19.05.25, 02:41 • 3817 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
European Commission
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$63.05
Bitcoin
$106,015.50
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,317.65
Ethereum
$2,631.09