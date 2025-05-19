$41.470.00
Orban: Ukraine's accession to the EU is the biggest threat to Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

The Prime Minister of Hungary stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU poses a threat, as Kyiv needs money and could drag his country into the war. He also criticized anti-Russian sanctions.

Orban: Ukraine's accession to the EU is the biggest threat to Hungary

Today, the biggest threat to Hungary is Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a speech at a party event of the political force he heads - "Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Union", reports UNN with reference to the Hungarian news agency MTI.

Details

According to the politician, he understands Ukrainians, because "their country is ruined", while it was "an insolvent bankrupt" both before the war and now. According to Orban, Ukrainians "cannot stand on their own feet, they need someone else's money", so they want to join the European Union immediately and at any cost.

We do not want them to drag us into their war, ruin our farmers, turn the safest country in Europe into a mafia nest, and we do not want Hungarian money to go to them through Brussels

- said the Prime Minister of Hungary.

He also criticized the anti-Russian sanctions, calling them a failure, and accused Brussels of losing its strategic vision.

Recall

In April, during the Hungarian poll VOKS 2025, the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. In turn, Orban's adviser said that supporting Ukraine would cost the country $100 billion a year.

Orbán and Fico opposed the abolition of the right of veto in the European Union29.04.25, 02:48 • 5069 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Brussels
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
