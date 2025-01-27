NACP prepares to declare new expert teams instead of MSEC

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66104 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66104 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88925 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88925 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106185 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106185 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109238 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129006 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129006 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103322 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103322 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133528 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103712 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116967 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116967 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 101864 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101864 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 45313 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45313 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 117118 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117118 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51176 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111656 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 66112 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165640 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155486 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 18402 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18402 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 22689 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111656 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117118 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139661 views
NACP prepares to declare new expert teams instead of MSEC

NACP prepares to declare new expert teams instead of MSEC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114161 views

The NACP and the Ministry of Health are working on preparing a declaration campaign for members of the new expert teams that replaced the MSEC on January 1. As of January 24, 12 full verifications of the declarations of the MSEC employees have been launched, of which 4 have already been completed.

The NACP, together with the Ministry of Health, is now working to prepare and conduct the declaration campaign for members of expert teams that have been created to replace the MSEC. This was reported to UNN by Deputy Head of the NACP Serhiy Hupiak.

Hupyak reminded that on January 1, MSECs will be liquidated, expert teams will be introduced to work in cluster and noncluster hospitals, and commissions will be formed from doctors.

We are now working to prepare and conduct the declaration campaign of this particular category (members of expert teams - ed.) with the highest quality. It is planned that they will acquire the status of a declarant from the moment they are included in the List of doctors who are entitled to assess the patient's functioning

- Gupiak said.

The Deputy Head of the NACP noted that work is underway to develop a clear position on when and how this category of declarants should file declarations.

"The right emphasis should also be placed on this, so that this declaration campaign is as correct as possible, without mistakes, and this will ensure that the NACP is able to check all submitted declarations in an automated way," said Gupyak.

The NACP also informed UNN that as of January 24, 2025, a total of 12 full inspections of declarations (including 1 repeated inspection) of MSEC employees have been launched, of which 4 inspections have been completed.

The NACP reported that full checks of the declaration have been completed to establish the facts of making false statements:

  • Based on the results of the inspections, signs of an offense under Part 4 of Art. 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses were found in 1 declaration and 1 declaration under Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
    • Tetiana Krupa - Chief Physician of the Municipal Health Care Institution “Khmelnytskyi Oblast Center for Medical and Sanitary Expertise” - for 2022 and 2023 (for 2023, it was completed with signs of an administrative offense. The re-inspection is currently underway, and the 2023 report was selected for inspection based on the results of the LAC, and the 2022 report was selected on the initiative of the SAI;
      • -Ruslan Kapustin - Chairman of the Interdistrict Sloboda Medical and Social Expert Commission) - for 2023, the results of the said inspection revealed signs of an offense under Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. On 23.12.2024, a substantiated conclusion was sent to the SBU Office in Kharkiv region, as of now, there is no information about the consideration.

        Draft law on strengthening responsibility of members of expert teams created instead of the MSEC has been developed - NACP24.01.25, 17:33 • 203814 views

        Addendum

        On January 1, 2025, a new system of assessment of daily functioning, conducted by expert teams of practitioners, was launched, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise was eliminated.

        The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that more than 40 thousand casesthat had been delayed in the MSEC had been transferred to expert teams and that these cases were scheduled to be considered in the first quarter of 2025.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyPolitics
        ukraineUkraine
        denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
        kharkivKharkiv

