NACP prepares to declare new expert teams instead of MSEC

The NACP, together with the Ministry of Health, is now working to prepare and conduct the declaration campaign for members of expert teams that have been created to replace the MSEC. This was reported to UNN by Deputy Head of the NACP Serhiy Hupiak.

Hupyak reminded that on January 1, MSECs will be liquidated, expert teams will be introduced to work in cluster and noncluster hospitals, and commissions will be formed from doctors.

We are now working to prepare and conduct the declaration campaign of this particular category (members of expert teams - ed.) with the highest quality. It is planned that they will acquire the status of a declarant from the moment they are included in the List of doctors who are entitled to assess the patient's functioning - Gupiak said.

The Deputy Head of the NACP noted that work is underway to develop a clear position on when and how this category of declarants should file declarations.

"The right emphasis should also be placed on this, so that this declaration campaign is as correct as possible, without mistakes, and this will ensure that the NACP is able to check all submitted declarations in an automated way," said Gupyak.

The NACP also informed UNN that as of January 24, 2025, a total of 12 full inspections of declarations (including 1 repeated inspection) of MSEC employees have been launched, of which 4 inspections have been completed.

The NACP reported that full checks of the declaration have been completed to establish the facts of making false statements:

Based on the results of the inspections, signs of an offense under Part 4 of Art. 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses were found in 1 declaration and 1 declaration under Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tetiana Krupa - Chief Physician of the Municipal Health Care Institution “Khmelnytskyi Oblast Center for Medical and Sanitary Expertise” - for 2022 and 2023 (for 2023, it was completed with signs of an administrative offense. The re-inspection is currently underway, and the 2023 report was selected for inspection based on the results of the LAC, and the 2022 report was selected on the initiative of the SAI;

-Ruslan Kapustin - Chairman of the Interdistrict Sloboda Medical and Social Expert Commission) - for 2023, the results of the said inspection revealed signs of an offense under Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. On 23.12.2024, a substantiated conclusion was sent to the SBU Office in Kharkiv region, as of now, there is no information about the consideration.

Addendum

On January 1, 2025, a new system of assessment of daily functioning, conducted by expert teams of practitioners, was launched, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise was eliminated.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that more than 40 thousand casesthat had been delayed in the MSEC had been transferred to expert teams and that these cases were scheduled to be considered in the first quarter of 2025.