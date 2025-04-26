Zelenskyy discussed the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen: what Kyiv proposes

The European Union is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. Kyiv expects that the new package of restrictions will be one of the elements of pressure on Moscow to restore peace. This was stated on April 26 by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of state.

Details

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the meeting with von der Leyen was "good" and dedicated to steps that will help protect the lives of Ukrainians, restore security and bring closer an unconditional ceasefire.

Special attention was paid to the preparation of the 17th package of EU sanctions. It is important that it is aimed at key sectors of the Russian economy and becomes one of the elements of pressure on Russia to restore peace. - the head of state noted.

Also, as Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, in particular through the ReArm Europe initiative, was discussed during the meeting with the head of the European Commission.

Addition

ReArm Europe is a plan to rearm Europe, initiated this year by the head of the European Commission. The plan envisages the creation of a fund of 150 billion euros to strengthen the armies of the European Union countries.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, April 26, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ursula von der Leyen assured of support for Ukraine on the path to peace and discussed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy steps for joining the European family. Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump was also mentioned.

