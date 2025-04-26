Zelenskyy discussed the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen: what Kyiv proposes

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 15713 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 29262 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 24095 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 72457 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 46598 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 44114 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48529 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52056 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41268 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40857 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 21204 views

Pope Francis' coffin has arrived at his burial site in Rome

April 26, 11:10 AM • 7446 views

In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother

April 26, 11:45 AM • 11119 views

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

April 26, 12:30 PM • 8324 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

April 26, 12:39 PM • 12794 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 72457 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 77463 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 107640 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 158431 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 320142 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 15713 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 27357 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64203 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56294 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 60462 views
Zelenskyy discussed the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen: what Kyiv proposes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Zelenskyy announced that he discussed the preparation of the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen. It should be aimed at key sectors of the Russian economy.

Zelenskyy discussed the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen: what Kyiv proposes

The European Union is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. Kyiv expects that the new package of restrictions will be one of the elements of pressure on Moscow to restore peace. This was stated on April 26 by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of state. 

Details

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the meeting with von der Leyen was "good" and dedicated to steps that will help protect the lives of Ukrainians, restore security and bring closer an unconditional ceasefire.

Special attention was paid to the preparation of the 17th package of EU sanctions. It is important that it is aimed at key sectors of the Russian economy and becomes one of the elements of pressure on Russia to restore peace.

- the head of state noted.

Also, as Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, in particular through the ReArm Europe initiative, was discussed during the meeting with the head of the European Commission.

Addition

ReArm Europe is a plan to rearm Europe, initiated this year by the head of the European Commission. The plan envisages the creation of a fund of 150 billion euros to strengthen the armies of the European Union countries.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, April 26, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ursula von der Leyen assured of support for Ukraine on the path to peace and discussed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy steps for joining the European family. Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump was also mentioned.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Readiness 2030
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
