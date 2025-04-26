Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump agreed to meet: the date has not yet been announced
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the European Commission and the US President exchanged handshakes at the funeral of Pope Francis and agreed on a future meeting. The date of negotiations has not yet been announced.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Donald Trump have agreed to meet, but the date has not yet been announced, UNN reports citing Le Monde.
During a brief exchange of views (on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis - ed.), President von der Leyen and President Trump agreed to meet
The President of the European Commission and the President of the United States exchanged handshakes during the funeral of the sovereign pontiff on Saturday in Rome.
