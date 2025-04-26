Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump agreed to meet: the date has not yet been announced

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 1508 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

11:58 AM • 10309 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 14686 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 57483 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 39017 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 41668 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 47290 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51408 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41003 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40729 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

April 26, 08:07 AM • 15133 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 25508 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 10081 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 34833 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 13004 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 57483 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 70579 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 101028 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 151838 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 314229 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 1516 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 23982 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 61141 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 53471 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57891 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump agreed to meet: the date has not yet been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The head of the European Commission and the US President exchanged handshakes at the funeral of Pope Francis and agreed on a future meeting. The date of negotiations has not yet been announced.

Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump agreed to meet: the date has not yet been announced

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Donald Trump have agreed to meet, but the date has not yet been announced, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

During a brief exchange of views (on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis - ed.), President von der Leyen and President Trump agreed to meet 

- said Paula Pinio, press secretary of the European Commission, without going into details.

The President of the European Commission and the President of the United States exchanged handshakes during the funeral of the sovereign pontiff on Saturday in Rome.

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome26.04.2025, 15:30 • 2566 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Rome
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
