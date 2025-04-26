Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump agreed to meet: the date has not yet been announced

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Donald Trump have agreed to meet, but the date has not yet been announced, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

During a brief exchange of views (on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis - ed.), President von der Leyen and President Trump agreed to meet - said Paula Pinio, press secretary of the European Commission, without going into details.

The President of the European Commission and the President of the United States exchanged handshakes during the funeral of the sovereign pontiff on Saturday in Rome.

