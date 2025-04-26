Another 12 children abducted by the Russian Federation returned to Ukraine: the occupiers abducted one of them from their grandmother

Another 12 Ukrainian children were returned home from the Russian occupation. The Russians tried to take one of them from his grandmother, and the other was forcibly registered as a conscript. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Daria Zarivna, advisor to the head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine.

Details

"Another 12 Ukrainian children were returned home as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine," Daria Zarivna said on Saturday, April 26.

According to her, among the returned children is a boy from a large family that Russia threatened.

The occupation authorities threatened to take the children to a boarding school if they did not go to a Russian propaganda school. Bohdan was already forcibly registered as a conscript, he was humiliated in school for the Ukrainian language, and his older brother was taken away and tortured. - the representative of the OP writes.

In addition, it was possible to evacuate a family that lived under constant pressure. The Russians tried to take a 10-year-old boy from his grandmother during an attempt to leave on his own. Armed soldiers of the Russian Federation separated them and took the boy in an unknown direction. Thanks to the help of partners, it was possible to organize their evacuation.

"Now Yehor is back with his grandmother, safe," added Daria Zarivna.

Remind

Ukraine managed to return 1,275 children from Russia and the occupied territories. Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the Russian Federation only understands the language of force and commits genocide.

