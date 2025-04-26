Another 12 children abducted by the Russian Federation returned to Ukraine: the occupiers abducted one of them from their grandmother

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 15701 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 29236 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 24087 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 72445 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 46590 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 44112 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48527 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52054 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41268 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40857 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+7°
2.3m/s
44%
754 mm
Popular news

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 21204 views

Pope Francis' coffin has arrived at his burial site in Rome

April 26, 11:10 AM • 7446 views

In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother

April 26, 11:45 AM • 11119 views

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

April 26, 12:30 PM • 8324 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

April 26, 12:39 PM • 12794 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 72445 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 77458 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 107636 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 158428 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 320140 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 15701 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 27357 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64203 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56293 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 60461 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

Another 12 children abducted by the Russian Federation returned to Ukraine: the occupiers abducted one of them from their grandmother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another 12 Ukrainian children have returned home. The Russians tried to take one boy away from his grandmother, and another was forcibly registered as a conscript.

Another 12 children abducted by the Russian Federation returned to Ukraine: the occupiers abducted one of them from their grandmother

Another 12 Ukrainian children were returned home from the Russian occupation. The Russians tried to take one of them from his grandmother, and the other was forcibly registered as a conscript. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Daria Zarivna, advisor to the head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine.

Details

"Another 12 Ukrainian children were returned home as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine," Daria Zarivna said on Saturday, April 26.

According to her, among the returned children is a boy from a large family that Russia threatened.

The occupation authorities threatened to take the children to a boarding school if they did not go to a Russian propaganda school. Bohdan was already forcibly registered as a conscript, he was humiliated in school for the Ukrainian language, and his older brother was taken away and tortured.

- the representative of the OP writes.

In addition, it was possible to evacuate a family that lived under constant pressure. The Russians tried to take a 10-year-old boy from his grandmother during an attempt to leave on his own. Armed soldiers of the Russian Federation separated them and took the boy in an unknown direction. Thanks to the help of partners, it was possible to organize their evacuation.

"Now Yehor is back with his grandmother, safe," added Daria Zarivna.

Remind

Ukraine managed to return 1,275 children from Russia and the occupied territories. Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the Russian Federation only understands the language of force and commits genocide.

Zelensky handed over to Ramaphosa a list of 400 Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia24.04.25, 13:28 • 6591 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,163.30
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,802.31