Zelensky handed over to Ramaphosa a list of 400 Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a list of 400 Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia to help return them home. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Ramaphosa on Friday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"Today I handed over to President Ramaphosa a list of 400 Ukrainian children who are now in Russia against their will. Unfortunately, due to the war, we have this terrible problem. The Russians kidnapped tens of thousands of children in Ukraine. We must return them all. Like thousands of prisoners of war and civilians who have been held in Russian prisons in inhuman conditions for years," Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the week, and emphasized his readiness to work together to find a peaceful way to end the conflict in Ukraine.