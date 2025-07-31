The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that this week there was a telephone conversation between the American side and high-ranking Russian officials to find ways to peace in Ukraine. However, no progress was made. Rubio said this on Fox News, according to UNN.

We had a full conversation - not with Putin, but with some of his closest people, in the hope of finding mutual understanding and defining a way forward that would lead to peace. However, we saw no progress - said the Secretary of State.

Addition

The US is ready to impose new restrictions and secondary sanctions against Russia after the expiration of the 10-day period announced by President Donald Trump, which he gave Putin to end the war and reach a peace agreement. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed that Trump is serious about this issue.