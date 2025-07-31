The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported on a phone conversation with high-ranking Russian officials regarding peace in Ukraine. No progress was made, the US is ready for new sanctions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that this week there was a telephone conversation between the American side and high-ranking Russian officials to find ways to peace in Ukraine. However, no progress was made. Rubio said this on Fox News, according to UNN.
We had a full conversation - not with Putin, but with some of his closest people, in the hope of finding mutual understanding and defining a way forward that would lead to peace. However, we saw no progress
Addition
The US is ready to impose new restrictions and secondary sanctions against Russia after the expiration of the 10-day period announced by President Donald Trump, which he gave Putin to end the war and reach a peace agreement. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed that Trump is serious about this issue.