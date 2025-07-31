Rada increased defense spending

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the draft law on amendments to the Budget-2025, which includes only an increase in expenditures for the defense sector, UNN reports.

332 MPs voted for the basis and in general.

Addition

It was reported that the Verkhovna Rada would not be able to consider draft law No. 13439-3 on budget amendments today. Instead, a new draft law No. 13573 on amendments to the 2025 budget was registered, which includes only an increase in expenditures for the defense sector.

It is proposed to increase defense sector expenditures by UAH 412.3 billion, of which UAH 115 billion is for monetary support for servicemen of all Defense Forces, UAH 216 billion is for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones. The rest is for other military needs.