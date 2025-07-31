$41.770.02
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5266 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the bill regarding NABU and SAPO. The document was previously submitted by him and voted on by the parliament.

Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had already signed the bill on NABU and SAP, submitted by him and voted for by the parliament, writes UNN.

I want to thank all parliamentarians for adopting my bill - now a law. I have just signed the document, the text will be published immediately. These are guarantees of normal, independent work of anti-corruption bodies, all law enforcement agencies of our state

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Svyrydenko on the restoration of NABU and SAP powers: Ukraine will inform partners about the Rada's decision31.07.25, 14:35 • 838 views

Recall

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general presidential bill No. 13533 on NABU and SAP. Also, 326 MPs voted "for" the bill to be signed immediately.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk immediately signed presidential bill No. 13533 on NABU and SAP during the plenary session.

EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP bill31.07.25, 14:07 • 3114 views

This happened after the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading on July 22 for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 MPs. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Anna Murashko

