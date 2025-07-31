$41.770.02
Svyrydenko on the restoration of NABU and SAP powers: Ukraine will inform partners about the Rada's decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will inform partners about the restoration of NABU and SAP powers by presidential bill. This decision strengthens anti-corruption bodies and the law enforcement system.

Svyrydenko on the restoration of NABU and SAP powers: Ukraine will inform partners about the Rada's decision

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will inform all partners about the adopted decision of the Verkhovna Rada on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential draft law.

This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.  

I thank all the deputies who supported the presidential draft law on guaranteeing the independence of NABU and SAP and protecting law enforcement agencies from any external influences. The law removes questions regarding the risks of interference in the work of anti-corruption bodies and strengthens the entire law enforcement system. This is a clear answer to the expectations of society and our European partners

- Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

She emphasized that Ukraine would inform its partners about the decision.  

The Government of Ukraine will inform all partners about the adopted decision

- added Svyrydenko.

The Office of the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration emphasized that the Ukrainian parliament strengthened the independence of NABU and SAP.  

The steadfastness of Ukraine's course towards reforms is a constant painstaking work of the entire state. I am grateful to everyone for confirming their commitment to reforms and resilience in the common aspiration for change. We continue to ensure the effectiveness and independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure as an integral part of Ukraine's European integration

- Kachka commented on the decision.  

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also commented on the VR's decision regarding NABU and SAP, and stated that Ukraine is committed to reforms and the fight against corruption on its path to the EU and NATO.

EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP bill31.07.25, 14:07 • 2600 views

 Addition

Earlier, a New York Times article stated that the European Union was cutting part of its aid to Ukraine due to a decision to, de facto, liquidate the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Context

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day .    

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he planned to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that would ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was supposed to be a response to public demands and take into account the proposals of law enforcement officials.    

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP to the Verkhovna Rada.    

On July 31, the Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential draft law.  

Anna Murashko

Politics
Yulia Svyrydenko
The New York Times
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine