10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
10:16 AM
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko
Exclusive
07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

European Commissioner Marta Kos reacted to the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of the bill on NABU and SAP, noting the restoration of key safeguards.

EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP bill

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos reacted to the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the draft law on NABU and SAP, noting the restoration of key safeguards, as she wrote on X, UNN reports.

The Rada corrected last week’s damaging vote undermining NABU’s & SAPO’s independence. Today’s law restores key safeguards, but challenges remain. The EU supports Ukraine citizens' demands for reform. Upholding fundamental values & fighting corruption must remain the priority

- Kos wrote.

Recall

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle and in its entirety presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP. Also, 326 MPs voted "for" the bill to be signed immediately.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk immediately signed presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP during the plenary session.

This happened after on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 MPs. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine