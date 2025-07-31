EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP bill

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos reacted to the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the draft law on NABU and SAP, noting the restoration of key safeguards, as she wrote on X, UNN reports.

The Rada corrected last week’s damaging vote undermining NABU’s & SAPO’s independence. Today’s law restores key safeguards, but challenges remain. The EU supports Ukraine citizens' demands for reform. Upholding fundamental values & fighting corruption must remain the priority - Kos wrote.

Recall

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle and in its entirety presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP. Also, 326 MPs voted "for" the bill to be signed immediately.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk immediately signed presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP during the plenary session.

This happened after on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 MPs. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.