Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 children

As many as 135 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31, including 12 children, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klychko reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to medics, as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital last night, the death of 8 people has currently been confirmed. Among them is one child (a six-year-old boy). 135 Kyiv residents were injured. Among them are 12 children - Klychko reported.

According to the capital's mayor, 30 injured people, including 5 children, are in hospital inpatient departments. 97 people received outpatient medical care.

Recall

Earlier, 124 people were known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack on the night of July 31.

The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko