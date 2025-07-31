$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
10:17 AM • 3058 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
10:16 AM • 4828 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 17392 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 139548 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 186509 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 102153 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 95293 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 91083 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 132814 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 56270 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.8m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missilesJuly 31, 01:49 AM • 42394 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damagedJuly 31, 03:22 AM • 43943 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 37847 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 38234 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US06:53 AM • 40636 views
Publications
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 139487 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 186446 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 138402 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 157204 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 199527 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 97618 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 161193 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 219160 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 265990 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 198291 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
DJI Mavic
ChatGPT

The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4848 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on July 31, 124 people were injured in Kyiv. The rescue operation continues, the wounded are receiving assistance.

The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko

According to updated data, 124 people have already been injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia's night attack on July 31. This was reported on Telegram by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the official noted, the injured are receiving the necessary assistance, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first with kamikaze drones, including jet "Shaheds", and then with missiles.

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, it is currently known that 8 people have died. Earlier, it was reported that 88 people were injured.

UNN also reported that the Russians hit a mosque in Kyiv. Mufti Said Ismagilov condemned the attack, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Muslim countries to react.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with fatalities and injuries reported.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarKyiv
Kyiv