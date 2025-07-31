The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko

According to updated data, 124 people have already been injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia's night attack on July 31. This was reported on Telegram by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the official noted, the injured are receiving the necessary assistance, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first with kamikaze drones, including jet "Shaheds", and then with missiles.

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, it is currently known that 8 people have died. Earlier, it was reported that 88 people were injured.

UNN also reported that the Russians hit a mosque in Kyiv. Mufti Said Ismagilov condemned the attack, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Muslim countries to react.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with fatalities and injuries reported.