Exclusive
07:35 AM • 444 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 10201 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 132048 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 77356 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 82714 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 83204 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130457 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55073 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77891 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67554 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, refuted Russia's claims about the occupation of Chasiv Yar. He called it another "disinformation," and the DeepState map confirms that the Russians do not control the city.

Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar

The Russians have not occupied Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region; this is another disinformation. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, to a UNN journalist.

Tregubov commented on Russia's statements about the alleged occupation of Chasiv Yar.

"No, this is just another disinformation," Tregubov replied when asked if Russia had occupied Chasiv Yar.

Context

On May 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged occupation of Chasiv Yar.

The DeepState map shows that the Russians do not control the southern part of the city.

Earlier, Tregubov reported that Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is not surrounded, although the Russians want it to be. Separate small Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups penetrate the city and are destroyed there.

Anna Murashko

War
Donetsk Oblast