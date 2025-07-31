Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar

The Russians have not occupied Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region; this is another disinformation. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, to a UNN journalist.

Tregubov commented on Russia's statements about the alleged occupation of Chasiv Yar.

"No, this is just another disinformation," Tregubov replied when asked if Russia had occupied Chasiv Yar.

Context

On May 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged occupation of Chasiv Yar.

The DeepState map shows that the Russians do not control the southern part of the city.

Earlier, Tregubov reported that Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is not surrounded, although the Russians want it to be. Separate small Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups penetrate the city and are destroyed there.